Karachi Breeze Line to use bio-methane as public transport system

The Karachi Breeze Line project,being implemented by Sindh Government would be the first ever transport system in Pakistan to use bio-methane (produced from animal waste) as a fuel resource for its fleet of 213 buses, said Sindh Minister for Energy, Imtiaz A Shaikh here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) :The Karachi Breeze Line project,being implemented by Sindh Government would be the first ever transport system in Pakistan to use bio-methane (produced from animal waste) as a fuel resource for its fleet of 213 buses, said Sindh Minister for Energy, Imtiaz A Shaikh here on Friday.

Addressing a session on Bio-Gas Project for Karachi Red Line - BRT, the minister said that the project fast on way of completion against a cost of s.78,384.33 million would provide environment friendly and cost effective transport services to the citizens.

Mentioning that Red Line,one of the proposed lines under the Karachi Bus Rapid Transit System was also one of the world's first schemes being funded under UN Green Climate Fund due to its use of innovative and environment friendly fuel resource.

Sindh Minister for Energy expressed his confidence that the Red Line would not only solve the problems faced by the local commuters in terms of mobility but also provide them a more reliable, safe and inclusive transportation system.

"It will also help in significant reduction of green house emissions," he said.

In particular context of bio-gas project, he said it would help reduce emissions by 127,000 tCo2e per year.

The feasibility and design for the bio-gas project presented during the session revealed that the plant located in Cattle Colony, Landhi would have the capacity to use 2000 tons of cattle waste per day -generating 60,000 Nm3 per day of bio-gas.