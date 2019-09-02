UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Critical Over Performance Of DMCs

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 09:29 PM

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and industry critical over performance of DMCs

Acting President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and industry, Khurram Shahzad has expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of District Municipal Committees of Karachi especially during monsoon and demanded audit of their funds by independent auditors to establish the right or wrong use and transparency

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Acting President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and industry, Khurram Shahzad has expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of District Municipal Committees of Karachi especially during monsoon and demanded audit of their funds by independent auditors to establish the right or wrong use and transparency.

"All six DMCs have failed to ensure sustainable cleanliness in the city and strict corrective measures were needed to make these play their due role," he remarked in his statement issued from KCCI on Monday.

He was of the view that thousands of employees were on payroll of each DMC but hardly a few were seen on their duty to pick the garbage and clean the streets.

There must be biometric system at these DMCs to ensure attendance along with proper monitoring of working of the employees.

Referring to the ongoing monsoon spells, Khurram Shahzad said that instead of bringing joy the faces of the citizens, unfortunately itcreates more hardships for them.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Chamber Commerce All From Industry

Recent Stories

DEWA, Unilever to come together to reduce Dubai’ ..

2 hours ago

Manchester City: 11 years of footballing glory

2 hours ago

Chairperson BISP visits DHQ Hospital Pishin

2 minutes ago

Over 30 trapped as boat catches fire off Californi ..

2 minutes ago

Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry elections ..

2 minutes ago

NAB Lahore recovered Rs 5.60bln from Oct 2017 to A ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.