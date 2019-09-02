Karachi Chamber of Commerce and industry critical over performance of DMCs

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Acting President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and industry , Khurram Shahzad has expressed his dissatisfaction over the performance of District Municipal Committees of Karachi especially during monsoon and demanded audit of their funds by independent auditors to establish the right or wrong use and transparency.

"All six DMCs have failed to ensure sustainable cleanliness in the city and strict corrective measures were needed to make these play their due role," he remarked in his statement issued from KCCI on Monday.

He was of the view that thousands of employees were on payroll of each DMC but hardly a few were seen on their duty to pick the garbage and clean the streets.

There must be biometric system at these DMCs to ensure attendance along with proper monitoring of working of the employees.

Referring to the ongoing monsoon spells, Khurram Shahzad said that instead of bringing joy the faces of the citizens, unfortunately itcreates more hardships for them.