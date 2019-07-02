Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for 30 days extension in ADS date

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI), Junaid Esmail Makda, has called for thirty days extension in the last date for declaration of assets under Asset Declaration Scheme (ADS).

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he was of the opinion that although the last date for Asset Declaration Scheme had been extended for three more days yet it was not sufficient. The government must extend it for at least 30 days more so that maximum number of people could avail this scheme, which would prove beneficial to the country.

He maintained," business community remained heavily engaged in identifying budget anomalies, leaving a very little time to examine and look into the possibility of benefiting from Asset Declaration Scheme, whose deadline has to be extended."