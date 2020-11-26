Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry President advises shopkeepers to start business early morning

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Shariq Vohra has advised small traders that instead of demanding for two hours increase to the closure time of business to 8 p.m, it is high time to change the routine of their business; starting with sun rise.

This would provide the shopkeepers good time to do business and also save electricity which could be used for other purpose, along with better management of shoppers' rush amid the COVID-19 situation, he said while exchanging views with a delegation of Alliance of Arambagh Market Association visiting KCCI.

" We all have to make some inevitable adjustments in our lifestyle and strictly comply with SOPs and the deadline of business to save our brothers, sisters, senior citizens and kids from life threatening COVID-19 pandemic," he added.

Vice President KCCI Shamsul islam Khan, Chairman Special Committee for Small Traders Majeed Memon, KCCI Managing Committee Members and representatives from various commercial markets were also present.

President KCCI assured that KCCI had always tried its best to resolve the issues being faced by small traders and shopkeepers who, instead of remaining divided, must unite at Chamber's platform .

KCCI was the only platform better serving the entire trade and industrial communities of this mega city and economic hub of the country.

Chairman Alliance of Arambagh Market Association Asif Gulfam, praised the sincere efforts made by Chairman Businessmen Group, Siraj KassemTeli for minimizing the hardships being suffered by small traders as soon as the lockdown was imposed in March 2020.

He hoped KCCI would once again raise voice for small traders who were disturbed because of limited business hours.

"Instead of allowing business from 6:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M, the government should allow business activity from 8:00 A.M. to 8:00 P.M. which will help in minimizing the losses to certain extent", he added.

He said that although shopkeepers, salesmen and other staff at shops strictly adhered to all the SOPs but it were the general public who usually ignored the SOPs which was the basic reason for the upsurge in COVID-19 cases.