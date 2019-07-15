UrduPoint.com
Karachi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Supports Govt's Resolve To Bring Everyone Into Tax Net

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:17 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :President of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) Junaid Esmail Makda and Chairman of Businessmen Group in KCCI Siraj Kassam Teli Monday assured that the chamber would fully support the government's resolve to bring everyone into the tax net as higher number of taxpayers would lessen tax burden on the existing ones.

In a joint statement here, both the top leaders of KCCI mentioned that only taxpayers businesspersons holding NTN numbers were eligible for Karachi Chamber's membership.

"KCCI firmly believes that everyone should pay taxes and it is a matter of pride for us, we represent a city that contributes more than 70 percent revenue to the national exchequer in shape of taxes, duties and other levies," they maintained.

Everyone should be taxed. There should be no leniency for anyone. Thus, every citizen to contribute towards the progress and prosperity of the country.

