Karachi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Approach FBR For Resolution Of Commercial Importers Issues

Faizan Hashmi 26 seconds ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 09:04 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :President, Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Agha Shahab Ahmed Khan assured Pakistan Chemicals and Dyes Merchants Association that the Chamber will approach Federal board of Revenue and other concerned authorities to resolved the issues faced by commercial importers of chemicals.

Exchanging views at a meeting with PCDMA delegation at KCCI, Agha Shahab advised PCDMA to submit practical suggestions for resolution of their problems related to FBR, said KCCI release on Tuesday.

General Secretary Businessmen Group, A.Q.Khalil, Senior Vice President KCCI Arshad islam, Vice President KCCI Shahid Ismail and KCCI Managing Committee members attended the meeting. The PCDMA delegation was led by the association's Chairman Amin Yousuf Balgamwala. It included Vice Chairman Asif Ebrahim, former chairman Haroon Agar, Arif Balgamwala and others.

President KCCI was fairly optimistic that the issue pertaining to SRO 1190 will certainly be taken into consideration and the issue will be resolved.

He also sought PCDMA's suggestions for realistic valuation ruling so that the same could be forwarded to relevant authority for consideration with a view to provide a level playing field to commercial importers.

While agreeing to Chairman PCDMA's suggestion to form a committee so that collective efforts could be made to get the issues resolved, Agha Shahab sought PCDMA's nominations for the proposed committee.

Chairman PSDMA Amin Yousuf Balgamwala briefed President KCCI about the issues pertaining to sales tax , in the perspective of SRO 1190, being faced by the commercial importers.

The valuation ruling, which have not been revised since many years, must be regularly revised after every three months. As the CNIC condition will come into force from January 2020, the collective efforts have to be made in time to avoid any problems in future.

