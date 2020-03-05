(@FahadShabbir)

Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (KCCI) Women Entrepreneurs will celebrate "International Women Day" at the chamber on Saturday at 3:30 P.M

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's (KCCI) Women Entrepreneurs will celebrate "International Women Day" at the chamber on Saturday at 3:30 P.M.

A ceremony will be organized to pay glowing tribute to women entrepreneurs and working women for their contribution in the economic development of the country and also their vibrant role in the society.

The event would be graced by prominent figures including Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Social Protection and Poverty Alleviation, Dr. Sania Nishtar (participation via Video Link), �Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shahla Raza, Member of National Assembly, �Ms. Ghazala Saifi and Member of Sindh Assembly, �Ms. Nusrat Seher Abbasi.