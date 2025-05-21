- Home
Karachi Coastal Development Zone To Be ‘model Project’ Under Pakistan-China Partnership: Ahsan Iqbal
Sumaira FH Published May 21, 2025 | 12:40 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said Coastal Development Zone would be a ‘model project’ equipped with latest urban facilities, with an investment of $3 billion from China.
“This project will serve as a milestone not only for Karachi’s economy but also for the entire country,” he said while chairing a high-level meeting on the Karachi Coastal Development Zone.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Minister of Sindh, the Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, the Federal Minister for the board of Investment, and senior officials from other relevant departments.
During the meeting, detailed discussions were held on the project's progress, objectives, and a joint plan of action.
Addressing the participants, commenting on the Karachi Coastal Development Zone project, he said land would be reclaimed from the sea to enable the construction of state-of-the-art infrastructure.
The Planning Minister directed all relevant departments to work together to ensure the project's timely implementation and completion, mentioning that joint solutions were being explored with the National Highway Authority (NHA) to reduce the growing burden on Karachi Port.
