Karachi markets witness surge in gold prices

All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association says the cost of 10 grams of 24 karat gold witnessed a corresponding increase, rising by Rs 1600 to reach Rs 221,300 in the local market.

KARACHI: (UIrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 2nd, 2024) The price of 24 karat gold surged by Rs 1600 per tola in the local markets on Tuesday.

Simultaneously, the rates for both per tola and 10 grams of silver also experienced an uptick, climbing by Rs 1372 to reach Rs 189,729.

Internationally, the price of gold saw an increment of $12, reaching $2094. As of 0757 GMT, spot gold exhibited a 0.6% increase at US$2,074.01 per ounce, while US gold futures rose by 0.6% to US$2,083.00 per ounce.

In other commodities, spot silver observed a 1% rise to US$24.04, while palladium registered a 0.2% increase, reaching US$1,100.