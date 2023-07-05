Karachi Port handled 41.85 million tons of cargo in FY 2022-23

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Karachi Port handled 41.85 million tons import and export cargo and 1.93 million TEUs containers during financial year 2022-23, and 51.71 million tons cargo and 2.21 million TEUs containers during the financial year 2021-22

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2023 ) :The Karachi Port handled 41.85 million tons import and export cargo and 1.93 million TEUs containers during financial year 2022-23, and 51.71 million tons cargo and 2.21 million TEUs containers during the financial year 2021-22.

Dry cargo, both import and export, closed at 30.63 million tons while the liquid bulk cargo, both import and export, closed at 11.22 million tons at the end financial year 2022-23 as compared to 36.64 million tons of dry and 15.07 million tons of liquid bulk cargo during the financial year 2021-22., a press release said on Wednesday.

The breakup of the port operations showed that the volume of import cargo at the end of FY 2022-23 closed at 29.08 million tons as against 35.54 million tons in FY 2021-22. Similarly, liquid bulk cargo import registered 10.

29 million tons in FY 2022-23 as compared to 14.07 million tons handled in FY 2021-22.

Likewise, export cargo of 12.78 million tons was handled at the port during FY 2022-23 as compared to 16.17 million tons in FY 2021-22.

The data of container handling at Karachi Port at the end of financial year 2022-23 showed that 1.93 million TEUs (twenty feet equivalent unit) containers of the import and export including all private container terminals were handled at the port as compared to 2.21 million TEUs FY 2021-22.

The number of import containers remained 0.97 million TEUs while number of export containers remained 0.97 million TEUs as well during FY 20223-23. The number of import and export containers was recorded 1.10 million TEUs and 1.11 million TEUs respectively a year ago.