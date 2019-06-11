UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust Handled Deepest Draught Vessel At Karachi Port

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Tue 11th June 2019 | 08:25 PM

Karachi Port Trust handled deepest draught vessel at Karachi Port

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) handled a deepest draught vessel of 15.4 meters for the first time at deep draught berths of South Wharf (SAPTL)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) :Karachi Port Trust (KPT) handled a deepest draught vessel of 15.4 meters for the first time at deep draught berths of South Wharf (SAPTL).

The handling of this Singaporean flag vessel "APL CHONGQING" has taken place at South Asia Pakistan Terminal under the personal command and supervision of Deputy Conservator KPT Captain Asif Ahmed Tauni, said a statement on Tuesday.

KPT had previously handled vessels of draught upto 14.7 meters at Karachi Port, since the terminal became operational at South Wharf of Karachi Port. The KPT took all safety measures before handling of vessel while closely monitoring under keel clearance and vessel's total draught.

KPT being biggest and oldest port of the country is main hub of trade

and business activities for the entire nation.

Stature of the port has further grown after commissioning of South Wharf with 16 meters depth.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has also given very clear directions with regard to boost the national exports and to encourage blue economy opportunities and KPT is already working to realize national objectives.

The Chairman KPT has congratulated the entire operational team of KPT for this landmark achievement and said that in next few months KPT will ensure further dredging of deep water South Wharf area as well as inner harbour to facilitate changing trends of deep draught vessels.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Business Water Chongqing Hub Ali Haider All Asia Attock Petroleum Limited Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Qamar Zaman Kaira asks NA speaker to issue product ..

7 minutes ago

Senate body calls for expediting work in KP merged ..

7 minutes ago

Moscow Has No Hidden Agenda on Situation Around JC ..

7 minutes ago

Golunov's Case Highlights Important Issues With De ..

7 minutes ago

Annual Formation Commanders' Conference reviews ge ..

14 minutes ago

Power shutdown notified in Peshawar

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.