Karachi Port Trust handled deepest draught vessel at Karachi Port

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2019 ) : Karachi Port Trust KPT ) handled a deepest draught vessel of 15.4 meters for the first time at deep draught berths of South Wharf (SAPTL).

The handling of this Singaporean flag vessel "APL CHONGQING" has taken place at South Asia Pakistan Terminal under the personal command and supervision of Deputy Conservator KPT Captain Asif Ahmed Tauni, said a statement on Tuesday.

KPT had previously handled vessels of draught upto 14.7 meters at Karachi Port, since the terminal became operational at South Wharf of Karachi Port. The KPT took all safety measures before handling of vessel while closely monitoring under keel clearance and vessel's total draught.

KPT being biggest and oldest port of the country is main hub of trade

and business activities for the entire nation.

Stature of the port has further grown after commissioning of South Wharf with 16 meters depth.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Haider Zaidi has also given very clear directions with regard to boost the national exports and to encourage blue economy opportunities and KPT is already working to realize national objectives.

The Chairman KPT has congratulated the entire operational team of KPT for this landmark achievement and said that in next few months KPT will ensure further dredging of deep water South Wharf area as well as inner harbour to facilitate changing trends of deep draught vessels.