Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Intelligence Report

(@FahadShabbir)

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier) Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time OP-II Lahore D. Crude oil PNSC 20/05/2020 12:10 ALONG SIDE (East Wharves): Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time 5 Sibulk Tradition D. DAP BULK-SH 17/05/2020 22:30 10/11 John M Carras D. Cannola OC-Services 08/05/2020 12:40 11/12 Jahan Brothers L. Clinkers CRYSTAL SEA 20/05/2020 10:00 13/14 Yan Dun Jiao 1 L.Clinkers OC.Expess 18/05/2020 21:05 14/15 Oreo D.

DAP BULK-SH 18/05/2020 22:00 16/17 Ulanga D. L. Cnt. GOLDEN 19/05/2020 15:05 ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T): Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time 6/7 Wan Hai 613 D.L. Cnt. RIAZEDA 20/05/2020 09:00 ALONG SIDE(West Wharves): Berth Vacant ALONG SIDE(South Wharves): Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time SAPT-3 CMA CGM Ivanhoe D. L. Cnt. CMA CGM PAK. 20/05/2020 23:30 ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T): Berth No. Ship Working Agent Berthing date time28/29 Msc Atlantic D. L. Cnt. MSC PAK 20/05/2020 22:05