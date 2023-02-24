UrduPoint.com

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Issues Notice To Maersk

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2023 | 08:25 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issues notice to Maersk

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has issued a notice to MAERSK LINE Pakistan on February 24 and gave three days time period for the removal of illegal containers and sign boards on immediate basis from KPT land

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has issued a notice to MAERSK LINE Pakistan on February 24 and gave three days time period for the removal of illegal containers and sign boards on immediate basis from KPT land.

According to a KPT communique issued here on Friday, the KPT had termed it as an illegal occupancy and Maersk Line was warned against legal action that would be followed after three days deadline.

Maersk was also asked to clarify its act of trespassing on KPT land without KPT permission.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan February From Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed meets with ENEC delegation to rec ..

Hamdan bin Zayed meets with ENEC delegation to receive updates on Barakah Plant

7 seconds ago
 German ambassador visits SAFWCO office

German ambassador visits SAFWCO office

5 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends by- ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) suspends by-elections on 27 NA seats; rest ..

2 minutes ago
 Man kills his three aunts in Bahawalpur

Man kills his three aunts in Bahawalpur

2 minutes ago
 Delegation of Ministry of IT, ITU visits 'Gokina S ..

Delegation of Ministry of IT, ITU visits 'Gokina Smart Village'

9 minutes ago
 UN seeks justice for victims of Russia's 'senseles ..

UN seeks justice for victims of Russia's 'senseless' war

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.