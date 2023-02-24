Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issues notice to Maersk

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) has issued a notice to MAERSK LINE Pakistan on February 24 and gave three days time period for the removal of illegal containers and sign boards on immediate basis from KPT land.

According to a KPT communique issued here on Friday, the KPT had termed it as an illegal occupancy and Maersk Line was warned against legal action that would be followed after three days deadline.

Maersk was also asked to clarify its act of trespassing on KPT land without KPT permission.