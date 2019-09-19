Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursda
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) : The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Thursday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Gulf Coast D. Mogas Alpine 17/09/19
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Oriental Cosmos D. Chemical East Wind 18/09/19
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
6/7 ER Felixstowe D. L. Cnt. COSCO 18/09/19
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
Berth Vacant.....
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
24 Butinah D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 16/09/19
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Oocl California D. L. Cnt. Oocl Pak 18/09/19
28/29 Nordmed D. L. Cnt. Diamond 18/09/19
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Xin Beigning COSCO 19/09/19 Not Sched 2000 Cnt.
2000 Cnt.
Beijing Bridge Ocean Sea 21/09/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
CONTAINER (GEARED):
Polo Golden 24/09/19 NOt Sched 230 Cnt. 325 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Han De Facilities 19/09/19 Not Sched Nil 712 G.C
VEHICLE:
Helios Highway Maritime 20/09/19 Not Sched 82 Vehicles Nil
FERTILIZER:
Alentejo Bulk-SH. 23/09/19 Not Sched 34,459 Nil
OIL TANKER:
Karachi PNSC 20/09/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
GDF Suez North sea Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 19/09/19 05:12 -
Global King 1 Oil Tanker Transtrade -- 18/09/19 03:20 -
Atlantic Star Oil Tanker GAC -- 18/09/19 15:00 -