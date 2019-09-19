Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) : The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Thursday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Gulf Coast D. Mogas Alpine 17/09/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Oriental Cosmos D. Chemical East Wind 18/09/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 ER Felixstowe D. L. Cnt. COSCO 18/09/19

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant.....

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

24 Butinah D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 16/09/19

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Oocl California D. L. Cnt. Oocl Pak 18/09/19

28/29 Nordmed D. L. Cnt. Diamond 18/09/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Xin Beigning COSCO 19/09/19 Not Sched 2000 Cnt.

2000 Cnt.

Beijing Bridge Ocean Sea 21/09/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Polo Golden 24/09/19 NOt Sched 230 Cnt. 325 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Han De Facilities 19/09/19 Not Sched Nil 712 G.C

VEHICLE:

Helios Highway Maritime 20/09/19 Not Sched 82 Vehicles Nil

FERTILIZER:

Alentejo Bulk-SH. 23/09/19 Not Sched 34,459 Nil

OIL TANKER:

Karachi PNSC 20/09/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

GDF Suez North sea Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 19/09/19 05:12 -

Global King 1 Oil Tanker Transtrade -- 18/09/19 03:20 -

Atlantic Star Oil Tanker GAC -- 18/09/19 15:00 -