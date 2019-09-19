UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Thursday.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) : The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Thursday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Gulf Coast D. Mogas Alpine 17/09/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Oriental Cosmos D. Chemical East Wind 18/09/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

6/7 ER Felixstowe D. L. Cnt. COSCO 18/09/19

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant.....

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

24 Butinah D. Phosphate WMA Shipcare 16/09/19

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Oocl California D. L. Cnt. Oocl Pak 18/09/19

28/29 Nordmed D. L. Cnt. Diamond 18/09/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Xin Beigning COSCO 19/09/19 Not Sched 2000 Cnt.

2000 Cnt.

Beijing Bridge Ocean Sea 21/09/19 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Polo Golden 24/09/19 NOt Sched 230 Cnt. 325 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Han De Facilities 19/09/19 Not Sched Nil 712 G.C

VEHICLE:

Helios Highway Maritime 20/09/19 Not Sched 82 Vehicles Nil

FERTILIZER:

Alentejo Bulk-SH. 23/09/19 Not Sched 34,459 Nil

OIL TANKER:

Karachi PNSC 20/09/19 Not Sched 73,000 Crude Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

GDF Suez North sea Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 19/09/19 05:12 -

Global King 1 Oil Tanker Transtrade -- 18/09/19 03:20 -

Atlantic Star Oil Tanker GAC -- 18/09/19 15:00 -

