Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2019 ) :The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Oriental lotus D. Chemical East Wind 05/11/19

OP-II Shalamar D. Crude Oil PNSC 11/11/19

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Golden Tulip D. Chemical Alpine 10/11/19

5 Grace L. Clinkers Argonaftis 08/11/19

10/11 Al Yasat II D. DAP WMA Shipcare 10/11/19

11/12 Baltic Leopard D. L. Cnt. Bulk-Sh. 09/11/19

14/15 Altonia D. L. Cnt. Golden 09/11/19

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant....

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

25 Freedom Lina L. Cement OC-Services 09/11/19

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Ever Decent D. L. Cnt. Green Pak 09/11/19

28/29 Cape Male D. L. Cnt. COSCO 10/11/19

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Kota Kaya P-Delta 11/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Diaporos Cosco 14/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt.

1000 Cnt.

Mota Generosity OC-Network 14/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 18/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Cabar P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 1500 Cnt. 1500 Cnt.

Kota Kamil P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Nabil P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Nilam P-Delta 02/12/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

CONTAINER (GEARED):

Polo Golden 12/11/19 Not Sched 289 Cnt. 350 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Emma Project-Sh 13/11/19 Not Sched Nil 1,108 Defence Cargo

CLINKER:

Koushun Cyrstal Sea 13/11/19 Not Sched Nil 55,000

OIL TANKER:

Elandra Alpine 11/11/19 Not Sched 35,000 Mogas Nil

Sunray GAC 12/11/19 Not Sched 37,000 Gasoline Nil

Sofia Tradelink 14/11/19 Not Sched Nil 2,000 Base Oil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Venture Pearl Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 06/11/19 04:22 -