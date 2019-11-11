Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 12:35 PM
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Oriental lotus D. Chemical East Wind 05/11/19
OP-II Shalamar D. Crude Oil PNSC 11/11/19
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Golden Tulip D. Chemical Alpine 10/11/19
5 Grace L. Clinkers Argonaftis 08/11/19
10/11 Al Yasat II D. DAP WMA Shipcare 10/11/19
11/12 Baltic Leopard D. L. Cnt. Bulk-Sh. 09/11/19
14/15 Altonia D. L. Cnt. Golden 09/11/19
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant....
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
Berth Vacant....
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
25 Freedom Lina L. Cement OC-Services 09/11/19
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Ever Decent D. L. Cnt. Green Pak 09/11/19
28/29 Cape Male D. L. Cnt. COSCO 10/11/19
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Kota Kaya P-Delta 11/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Diaporos Cosco 14/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt.
1000 Cnt.
Mota Generosity OC-Network 14/11/19 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 1000 Cnt.
Kota Gunawan P-Delta 18/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Kota Cabar P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 1500 Cnt. 1500 Cnt.
Kota Kamil P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Kota Nabil P-Delta 25/11/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Kota Nilam P-Delta 02/12/19 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
CONTAINER (GEARED):
Polo Golden 12/11/19 Not Sched 289 Cnt. 350 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Emma Project-Sh 13/11/19 Not Sched Nil 1,108 Defence Cargo
CLINKER:
Koushun Cyrstal Sea 13/11/19 Not Sched Nil 55,000
OIL TANKER:
Elandra Alpine 11/11/19 Not Sched 35,000 Mogas Nil
Sunray GAC 12/11/19 Not Sched 37,000 Gasoline Nil
Sofia Tradelink 14/11/19 Not Sched Nil 2,000 Base Oil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Venture Pearl Fertilizer Bulk-Sh. -- 06/11/19 04:22 -