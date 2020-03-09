Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:39 PM
The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) : The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued
the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700
hours on Monday.
ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)
OP-II Horizon D. Palm Oil Alpine 08/03/20
ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):
1 Oriental Rose D. Chemical East Wind 08/03/20
11/12 Dubai Crown L. Clinkers Bulk-SH. 07/03/20
14/15 Mandarin Eagle D. Gen.Cargo Sea Hawks 07/03/20
16/17 Heilan Brother D. Gen.Cargo Facilities 08/03/20
ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):
Berth Vacant ................................
ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):
Berth Vacant ................................
ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):
Berth Vacant.................................
ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):
26/27 Csl Sophie D. L. Cnt. Ocean Sea 07/03/20
28/29 Diyala D. L, Cnt. X-Press Feeder 08/03/20
EXPECTED ARRIVALS:
CONTAINER (GEARLESS):
Diaporos Cosco 09/03/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt.1000 Cnt.
Kota Kaya P-Delta 09/03/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt.
300 Cnt.
Cosco Kaohsiung COSCO 12/03/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt.1000 Cnt.
Mol Gateway OC-Network 12/03/20 Not Sched 1100 Cnt.1200 Cnt.
Ever Decent Green PAK 14/03/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
Ever Ursula Green PAK 16/03/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.
Kota Karim P-Delta 16/03/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
Kota Gunawan P-Delta 30/03/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.
GENERAL CARGO:
Yangtze Alpha Aaras-SH. 10/03/20 Not Sched 24,386 Steel Nil
CEMENT:
Cembay Crystal Sea 10/03/20 Not Sched Nil 10,500 MT
OIL TANKER:
Daytona GAC 09/03/20 Not Sched 37,000 Mogas Nil
Songa Opal Alpine 09/03/20 Not Sched 6,500 Palm Oil Nil
Maple Alpine 10/03/20 Not Sched 18,000 Palm Oil Nil
SHIPS OFF PORT:
Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival
Time Remarks
Sea King Oil Tanker East Wind -- 25/02/20 01:06 -