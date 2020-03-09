UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Intelligence Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 01:39 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping intelligence report

The Karachi Port Trust (KPT) issued the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :

the following shipping report for the last 24 hours, ending 0700

hours on Monday.

ALONG SIDE (Bulk Oil Pier)

OP-II Horizon D. Palm Oil Alpine 08/03/20

ALONG SIDE (East Wharves):

1 Oriental Rose D. Chemical East Wind 08/03/20

11/12 Dubai Crown L. Clinkers Bulk-SH. 07/03/20

14/15 Mandarin Eagle D. Gen.Cargo Sea Hawks 07/03/20

16/17 Heilan Brother D. Gen.Cargo Facilities 08/03/20

ALONG SIDE(P.I.C.T):

Berth Vacant ................................

ALONG SIDE(South Wharf):

Berth Vacant ................................

ALONG SIDE(West Wharves):

Berth Vacant.................................

ALONG SIDE (K.I.C.T):

26/27 Csl Sophie D. L. Cnt. Ocean Sea 07/03/20

28/29 Diyala D. L, Cnt. X-Press Feeder 08/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVALS:

CONTAINER (GEARLESS):

Diaporos Cosco 09/03/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt.1000 Cnt.

Kota Kaya P-Delta 09/03/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt.

300 Cnt.

Cosco Kaohsiung COSCO 12/03/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt.1000 Cnt.

Mol Gateway OC-Network 12/03/20 Not Sched 1100 Cnt.1200 Cnt.

Ever Decent Green PAK 14/03/20 Not Sched 800 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Ever Ursula Green PAK 16/03/20 Not Sched 1000 Cnt. 900 Cnt.

Kota Karim P-Delta 16/03/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

Kota Gunawan P-Delta 30/03/20 Not Sched 300 Cnt. 300 Cnt.

GENERAL CARGO:

Yangtze Alpha Aaras-SH. 10/03/20 Not Sched 24,386 Steel Nil

CEMENT:

Cembay Crystal Sea 10/03/20 Not Sched Nil 10,500 MT

OIL TANKER:

Daytona GAC 09/03/20 Not Sched 37,000 Mogas Nil

Songa Opal Alpine 09/03/20 Not Sched 6,500 Palm Oil Nil

Maple Alpine 10/03/20 Not Sched 18,000 Palm Oil Nil

SHIPS OFF PORT:

Vessel Name Type Agent expected Berth No. Arrival date Arrival

Time Remarks

Sea King Oil Tanker East Wind -- 25/02/20 01:06 -

Miura Oil Tanker Alpine OP-II 08/03/20 11:24 -

