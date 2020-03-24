Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movement Report
Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Voyager Fertilizer
Blue Moon Tanker
Diyala Container Ship
Sea Power Tanker
CMA CGM Racing Container Ship
AL Yasat II Phosphate
Wan Hai 611 Container Ship
Songa Breeze Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Chemtrans Adriatic
Shiling
Diyala
Grand Hermes
CMA CGM Racing
Blue Moon
EXPECTED SAILING: Date
Liana 24-03-20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date Cargo
Oriental Protea 24-03-2020 D/2000 Chem
Immortal Gold 24-03-2020 D/2500 Naphtha
Chemroute Brilliant 24-03-2020 D/2100 Basse Oil
Botany Bay 24-03-2020 D/L Container
YM Excellence 24-03-2020 D/L Container
Pacific Spring 25-03-2020 D/4000 Container
M.
T Khairpur 25-03-2020 D/50000 Mogas
APL LE Haver 25-03-2020 D/L Cpntainer
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 199,944 Metric Tons. The breakup shows that the port has
handled 33,568 Metric Tons of export cargo and 166,376 Metric Tons of
import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 34,175 33,368 67,543
Bulk Cargo 22,982 ------ 22,982
Clinkers ------ ------ ------
Rock Phosphate 4,616 ------ 4,616
Ammonium Sulphate 2,350 ------ 2,350
Oil/Liquid Cargo 102,253 200 102,453