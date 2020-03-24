UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movement Report

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 03:23 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movement report

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Voyager Fertilizer

Blue Moon Tanker

Diyala Container Ship

Sea Power Tanker

CMA CGM Racing Container Ship

AL Yasat II Phosphate

Wan Hai 611 Container Ship

Songa Breeze Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Chemtrans Adriatic

Shiling

Diyala

Grand Hermes

CMA CGM Racing

Blue Moon

EXPECTED SAILING: Date

Liana 24-03-20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date Cargo

Oriental Protea 24-03-2020 D/2000 Chem

Immortal Gold 24-03-2020 D/2500 Naphtha

Chemroute Brilliant 24-03-2020 D/2100 Basse Oil

Botany Bay 24-03-2020 D/L Container

YM Excellence 24-03-2020 D/L Container

Pacific Spring 25-03-2020 D/4000 Container

M.

T Khairpur 25-03-2020 D/50000 Mogas

APL LE Haver 25-03-2020 D/L Cpntainer

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 199,944 Metric Tons. The breakup shows that the port has

handled 33,568 Metric Tons of export cargo and 166,376 Metric Tons of

import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 34,175 33,368 67,543

Bulk Cargo 22,982 ------ 22,982

Clinkers ------ ------ ------

Rock Phosphate 4,616 ------ 4,616

Ammonium Sulphate 2,350 ------ 2,350

Oil/Liquid Cargo 102,253 200 102,453

