Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hyundai Loyalty Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

Telemann Container Ship

Safmarine Nyassa Container Ship

Cosco Aden Container Ship

Jal Laxmi Tanker

Diyala Container Ship

DS Cougar Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Celsius Messina

Safmarine Nyassa

Hyundai Loyalty

Jal Laxmi

Telemann

Ulanga

AL Mahboobah

Serene Susannah

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

DS Cougar 06/04/20

Diyala 06/04/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Oriental Cosmos 06/04/20 L/2000 Ethanol.

YM Juoiter 06/04/20 D/9250 Meg.

Botany Bay 06/04/20 Cont

Wah Hai 613 06/04/20 Cont

Great Cosmos 06/04/20 D/34354 DAP.

SC Ningbo 07/04/20 L/4000 Ethanol.

Clemens Schulte 07/04/20 Cont

OOCL California 07/04/20 Cont

Bomar Rossi 07/04/20 E.

Han Xin 07/04/20 D/7600 G.C.

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 216,239 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 157,071 Metric Tons of export cargo and 59,168 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said

period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 27,144 95,573 122,717

Bulk Cargo 850 ------ 850

Clinkers 1,000 18,900 19,900

Canola ------ 2,010 2,010

Ammonium Sulphate ------ ------ ------

Oil/Liquid Cargo 30,174 40,588 70,762