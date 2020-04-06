Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:48 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Hyundai Loyalty Container Ship
M.T Shalamar Tanker
Telemann Container Ship
Safmarine Nyassa Container Ship
Cosco Aden Container Ship
Jal Laxmi Tanker
Diyala Container Ship
DS Cougar Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Celsius Messina
Safmarine Nyassa
Hyundai Loyalty
Jal Laxmi
Telemann
Ulanga
AL Mahboobah
Serene Susannah
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
DS Cougar 06/04/20
Diyala 06/04/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Oriental Cosmos 06/04/20 L/2000 Ethanol.
YM Juoiter 06/04/20 D/9250 Meg.
Botany Bay 06/04/20 Cont
Wah Hai 613 06/04/20 Cont
Great Cosmos 06/04/20 D/34354 DAP.
SC Ningbo 07/04/20 L/4000 Ethanol.
Clemens Schulte 07/04/20 Cont
OOCL California 07/04/20 Cont
Bomar Rossi 07/04/20 E.
Han Xin 07/04/20 D/7600 G.C.
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 216,239 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 157,071 Metric Tons of export cargo and 59,168 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said
period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 27,144 95,573 122,717
Bulk Cargo 850 ------ 850
Clinkers 1,000 18,900 19,900
Canola ------ 2,010 2,010
Ammonium Sulphate ------ ------ ------
Oil/Liquid Cargo 30,174 40,588 70,762