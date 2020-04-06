UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:48 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hyundai Loyalty Container Ship

M.T Shalamar Tanker

Telemann Container Ship

Safmarine Nyassa Container Ship

Cosco Aden Container Ship

Jal Laxmi Tanker

Diyala Container Ship

DS Cougar Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Celsius Messina

Safmarine Nyassa

Hyundai Loyalty

Jal Laxmi

Telemann

Ulanga

AL Mahboobah

Serene Susannah

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

DS Cougar 06/04/20

Diyala 06/04/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Oriental Cosmos 06/04/20 L/2000 Ethanol.

YM Juoiter 06/04/20 D/9250 Meg.

Botany Bay 06/04/20 Cont

Wah Hai 613 06/04/20 Cont

Great Cosmos 06/04/20 D/34354 DAP.

SC Ningbo 07/04/20 L/4000 Ethanol.

Clemens Schulte 07/04/20 Cont

OOCL California 07/04/20 Cont

Bomar Rossi 07/04/20 E.

Han Xin 07/04/20 D/7600 G.C.

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 216,239 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 157,071 Metric Tons of export cargo and 59,168 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said

period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 27,144 95,573 122,717

Bulk Cargo 850 ------ 850

Clinkers 1,000 18,900 19,900

Canola ------ 2,010 2,010

Ammonium Sulphate ------ ------ ------

Oil/Liquid Cargo 30,174 40,588 70,762

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Ningbo Aden Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Govt is vigilant, taking steps to control outbreak ..

3 minutes ago

Germany to guarantee 100% of loans to smaller firm ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus threatens nearly 20 million African jo ..

1 minute ago

South Korea's Central Bank Says to Test Launch Own ..

1 minute ago

Shipping activity at Port Qasim

3 minutes ago

Ration distributed in Kachiabadies

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.