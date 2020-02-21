Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Je Ju Island Container Ship

MOL Grandeur Container Ship

Amber Beverly General Cargo

SM Osprey Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Athenian

Coral Star

Al Salam-II

Hercules

GSL Heleni

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

COSCO Rotterdam 21/02/20

Je Ju Island 21/02/20

SM Osprey 22/02/20

Mol Grandeur 22/02/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

M.T Shalamar 21/02/20 D/72000 Crude Oil

Saehan Harmonia 21/02/20 D/1000 Acetic Acid

TRF Miami 21/02/20 D/3000 Base Oil

CSCL Sydney 22/02/20 Container

ES Mercury Powder 22/02/20 L/27000.

Talc

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 140,367 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 45,813 metric tons of

export cargo and 94,554 metric tons of import cargo during the said

period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 60,155 31,013 91,168

Bulk Cargo 17,388 ------ 17,388

Clinkers ------ 10,300 10,300

Petcoke 8,500 ------ 8,500

Oil/Liquid Cargo 8,511 4,500 13,011