Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday
SHIPS BERTHED:
Je Ju Island Container Ship
MOL Grandeur Container Ship
Amber Beverly General Cargo
SM Osprey Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Athenian
Coral Star
Al Salam-II
Hercules
GSL Heleni
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
COSCO Rotterdam 21/02/20
Je Ju Island 21/02/20
SM Osprey 22/02/20
Mol Grandeur 22/02/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
M.T Shalamar 21/02/20 D/72000 Crude Oil
Saehan Harmonia 21/02/20 D/1000 Acetic Acid
TRF Miami 21/02/20 D/3000 Base Oil
CSCL Sydney 22/02/20 Container
ES Mercury Powder 22/02/20 L/27000.
Talc
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 140,367 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 45,813 metric tons of
export cargo and 94,554 metric tons of import cargo during the said
period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 60,155 31,013 91,168
Bulk Cargo 17,388 ------ 17,388
Clinkers ------ 10,300 10,300
Petcoke 8,500 ------ 8,500
Oil/Liquid Cargo 8,511 4,500 13,011