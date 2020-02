Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

SHIPS BERTHED:

Liana Tanker

Bao Grand Clinkers

Saehan Harmonia Tanker

CSCL Sydney Container Ship

TRF Miami Tanker

M.T Karachi Tanker

Grand Aurora car Carrier

ES Mercury Talc Powder

Diyala Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Bao Glory

Mol Grandeur

Sky Ploeg

Amber Berverly

SM Osprey

Cosco Malaysia

Nordspring

Polo

Saehan Harmonia

Belfort

Hai Yang Di Zhi Jiu Hao

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Diyala 24/02/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Berlin Express 24/02/20 Container

Botany Bay 24/02/20 Container

Sea King 25/02/20 D/6000 Jet Oil

Violet Ace 25/02/20 D/62 Vehicle

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours

closed at 192,341 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 100,994 metric tons

of export cargo and 91,347 metric tons of import cargo during the said

period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 29,691 57,344 87,035

Bulk Cargo 1,881 230 2,111

Clinkers ------ 40,320 40,320

Talc Lumps ------ 2,100 2,100

Petcoke 525 ------ 525

Oil/Liquid Cargo 59,250 1,000 60,250