Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report

Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:51 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Al Mahboobah Tanker

Edison Container Ship

Mol Generosity Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Botany Bay

Charlotte Schulte

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Bao Grand 27/02/20

Liana 27/02/20

Edison 27/02/20

Mol Generosity 28/02/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Chemtrans Oceanic 27/02/20 D/55000 Mogas

Yufeng 6 27/02/20 D/6000 Chemical

Liberty Peace 27/02/20 D/279 Vehicle

Grace 27/02/20 D/34400 Clinkers

MTM Humburg 28/02/20 L/11000 Ethnol

Delia I 28/02/20 D/12000 Jet Oil

Northern Dexterity 28/02/20 D/L Container

Ashico Victoria 28/02/20 L/7000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 66,786 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 22,706 metric tons of

export cargo and 44,080 metric tons of import cargo during the said

period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 21,790 7,254 29,044

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 8,060 8,060

Talc Lumps ------ 7,392 7,392

Oil/Liquid Cargo 22,290 ------ 22,290

