Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:51 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Al Mahboobah Tanker
Edison Container Ship
Mol Generosity Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Botany Bay
Charlotte Schulte
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Bao Grand 27/02/20
Liana 27/02/20
Edison 27/02/20
Mol Generosity 28/02/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Chemtrans Oceanic 27/02/20 D/55000 Mogas
Yufeng 6 27/02/20 D/6000 Chemical
Liberty Peace 27/02/20 D/279 Vehicle
Grace 27/02/20 D/34400 Clinkers
MTM Humburg 28/02/20 L/11000 Ethnol
Delia I 28/02/20 D/12000 Jet Oil
Northern Dexterity 28/02/20 D/L Container
Ashico Victoria 28/02/20 L/7000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 66,786 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 22,706 metric tons of
export cargo and 44,080 metric tons of import cargo during the said
period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 21,790 7,254 29,044
Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 8,060 8,060
Talc Lumps ------ 7,392 7,392
Oil/Liquid Cargo 22,290 ------ 22,290