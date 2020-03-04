Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Sarwar Jahan Clinkers
Wieland Container Ship
IYO General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Hyundai Splendor
X Press Annapurna
Seamax Darien
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Wieland 04/03/20
Coral Star 04/03/20
M.T.Quetta 04/03/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Southern Dragon 04/03/20 D/3000 CHEM
Chem Bulldog 04/03/20 D/5000 CHEM
Ocean Spirit 04/03/20 D/3000 CHEM
Cosco Pacific 04/03/20 Cont
Express Athens 04/03/20 Cont
Songa Opal 05/03/20 D/6500.
Palm Oil
Mol Globe 05/03/20 Cont
Smiley Lady 05/03/20 Cont
Cosco Taicang 05/03/20 Cont
Karina Danica 05/03/20 D/L20.Cont
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 193,828 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 73,862 Metric Tons of
export cargo and 119,966 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said
period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 49,866 61,462 111,328
Bulk Cargo ------ 300 300
Clinkers ------ 8,800 8,800
Oil/Liquid Cargo 70,100 3,300 73,400