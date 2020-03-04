Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Sarwar Jahan Clinkers

Wieland Container Ship

IYO General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Hyundai Splendor

X Press Annapurna

Seamax Darien

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Wieland 04/03/20

Coral Star 04/03/20

M.T.Quetta 04/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Southern Dragon 04/03/20 D/3000 CHEM

Chem Bulldog 04/03/20 D/5000 CHEM

Ocean Spirit 04/03/20 D/3000 CHEM

Cosco Pacific 04/03/20 Cont

Express Athens 04/03/20 Cont

Songa Opal 05/03/20 D/6500.

Palm Oil

Mol Globe 05/03/20 Cont

Smiley Lady 05/03/20 Cont

Cosco Taicang 05/03/20 Cont

Karina Danica 05/03/20 D/L20.Cont

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 193,828 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 73,862 Metric Tons of

export cargo and 119,966 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said

period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 49,866 61,462 111,328

Bulk Cargo ------ 300 300

Clinkers ------ 8,800 8,800

Oil/Liquid Cargo 70,100 3,300 73,400