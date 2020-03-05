UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 02:46 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Express Athens Container Ship

Bhairvavi Tanker

Sourthern Dragon Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Wieland

Coral Star

M.T Quetta

IYO

Yufeng 6

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Bhairavi 05/03/20

Express Athens 05/03/20

Sourthern Dragon 05/03/20

Cosco Hong Kong 06/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Cosco Taicang 05/03/20 D/L Cont

Northern Dedication 06/03/20 D/L Cont

Smiley Lady 06/03/20 D/L Cont

Karina Danica 06/03/20 D/L Cont

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 94,649 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,806 metric tons of

export cargo and 64,843 metric tons of import cargo during the said

period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 38,211 14,406 52,617

Bulk Cargo 525 ------ 525

Clinkers ------ 11,200 11,200

Oil/Liquid Cargo 26,107 4,200 30,307

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Athens Hong Kong Karachi Port

Recent Stories

First coronavirus death in Switzerland

2 minutes ago

OPEC Nations to Reach Consensus on Oil Output By E ..

4 minutes ago

15 caught on gas decanting in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Turkey Demands Life Sentence for Suspects in Killi ..

2 minutes ago

High-Speed Train Derails Outside France's Strasbou ..

9 minutes ago

'RFP' for EOBI transformation to be floated next w ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.