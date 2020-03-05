Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

SHIPS BERTHED:

Express Athens Container Ship

Bhairvavi Tanker

Sourthern Dragon Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Wieland

Coral Star

M.T Quetta

IYO

Yufeng 6

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Bhairavi 05/03/20

Express Athens 05/03/20

Sourthern Dragon 05/03/20

Cosco Hong Kong 06/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Cosco Taicang 05/03/20 D/L Cont

Northern Dedication 06/03/20 D/L Cont

Smiley Lady 06/03/20 D/L Cont

Karina Danica 06/03/20 D/L Cont

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 94,649 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,806 metric tons of

export cargo and 64,843 metric tons of import cargo during the said

period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 38,211 14,406 52,617

Bulk Cargo 525 ------ 525

Clinkers ------ 11,200 11,200

Oil/Liquid Cargo 26,107 4,200 30,307