Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 05th March 2020 | 02:46 PM
Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Express Athens Container Ship
Bhairvavi Tanker
Sourthern Dragon Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Wieland
Coral Star
M.T Quetta
IYO
Yufeng 6
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Bhairavi 05/03/20
Express Athens 05/03/20
Sourthern Dragon 05/03/20
Cosco Hong Kong 06/03/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Cosco Taicang 05/03/20 D/L Cont
Northern Dedication 06/03/20 D/L Cont
Smiley Lady 06/03/20 D/L Cont
Karina Danica 06/03/20 D/L Cont
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 94,649 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 29,806 metric tons of
export cargo and 64,843 metric tons of import cargo during the said
period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 38,211 14,406 52,617
Bulk Cargo 525 ------ 525
Clinkers ------ 11,200 11,200
Oil/Liquid Cargo 26,107 4,200 30,307