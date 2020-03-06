Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Mol Globe Container Ship

Ocean Spirit Tanker

Chem Bulldong Tanker

CSC Coral Tanker

COSCO Taicang Contaner Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Chemtrans Oceanic

Bhairavi

Express Athens

Southern Dragon

Stolt Ebony

Ocean Spirit

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

COSCO Hong Kong 06/03/20

Mol Globe 06/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Northern Dedication 06/03/20 D/L Cont

Smiley Lady 06/03/20 D/L Cont

Karina Danica 06/03/20 D/L Cont

Cosco Spophie 07/03/20 Container

COSCO Pacific 07/03/20 Container

Heilan Brother Cargo 07/03/20 D/12642 General

Mandarin Eagle Cargo 07/03/20 D/6450 General

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 94,750 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 41,735 metric tons of

export cargo and 53,015 metric tons of import cargo during the said

period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 46,292 27,578 73,870

Bulk Cargo ------ 157 157

Clinkers ------ 12,000 12,000

Oil/Liquid Cargo 6,723 2,000 8,723