UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 59 seconds ago Fri 06th March 2020 | 05:19 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Mol Globe Container Ship

Ocean Spirit Tanker

Chem Bulldong Tanker

CSC Coral Tanker

COSCO Taicang Contaner Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Chemtrans Oceanic

Bhairavi

Express Athens

Southern Dragon

Stolt Ebony

Ocean Spirit

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

COSCO Hong Kong 06/03/20

Mol Globe 06/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Northern Dedication 06/03/20 D/L Cont

Smiley Lady 06/03/20 D/L Cont

Karina Danica 06/03/20 D/L Cont

Cosco Spophie 07/03/20 Container

COSCO Pacific 07/03/20 Container

Heilan Brother Cargo 07/03/20 D/12642 General

Mandarin Eagle Cargo 07/03/20 D/6450 General

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 94,750 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 41,735 metric tons of

export cargo and 53,015 metric tons of import cargo during the said

period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 46,292 27,578 73,870

Bulk Cargo ------ 157 157

Clinkers ------ 12,000 12,000

Oil/Liquid Cargo 6,723 2,000 8,723

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Hong Kong Eagle Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Five dead, 763 injured in traffic incidents during ..

6 minutes ago

DC Larkana chairs' DEPI Committee's meeting

56 seconds ago

An organized campaign being launched against Aurat ..

57 seconds ago

7th University of Swabi Sports Gala begins in grea ..

59 seconds ago

Russian S-400 Air Defense Systems Will Enter Servi ..

1 minute ago

Turkey to Keep Observation Posts in Syria's Idlib ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.