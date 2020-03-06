Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday
SHIPS BERTHED:
Mol Globe Container Ship
Ocean Spirit Tanker
Chem Bulldong Tanker
CSC Coral Tanker
COSCO Taicang Contaner Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Chemtrans Oceanic
Bhairavi
Express Athens
Southern Dragon
Stolt Ebony
Ocean Spirit
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
COSCO Hong Kong 06/03/20
Mol Globe 06/03/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Northern Dedication 06/03/20 D/L Cont
Smiley Lady 06/03/20 D/L Cont
Karina Danica 06/03/20 D/L Cont
Cosco Spophie 07/03/20 Container
COSCO Pacific 07/03/20 Container
Heilan Brother Cargo 07/03/20 D/12642 General
Mandarin Eagle Cargo 07/03/20 D/6450 General
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 94,750 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 41,735 metric tons of
export cargo and 53,015 metric tons of import cargo during the said
period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 46,292 27,578 73,870
Bulk Cargo ------ 157 157
Clinkers ------ 12,000 12,000
Oil/Liquid Cargo 6,723 2,000 8,723