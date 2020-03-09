Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Dubai Crown Clinkers

CL Sophie Container Ship

Cosco Pacific Container Ship

Mandarin Eagle General Cargo

Horizon Tanker

Heilan Brother General Cargo

Diyala Container Ship

Oriental Rose Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Smiley Lady

Cosco Taicang

CSC Coral

Sarwar Jahan

Cosco Pacific

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Heilan Brother 09/03/20

CSL Sophie 09/03/20

Oriental Rose 09/03/20

Diyala 09/03/20

Kota Kaya 09/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

MTM Hamburg 09/03/20 L/11000. Ethanol

Hyundai Vancouver 09/03/20 Container

Botany Bay 09/03/20 Container

DayTona 10/03/20 D/37000 Mogas

Fairchem Copper 10/03/20 D/1500 Chemical

JPO Taurus 10/03/20 Container

Kabul 10/03/20 Container

OOCL Chicago 10/03/20 Container

Diaporos 10/03/20 Container

Cembay 10/03/20 L/10500 Cement

Sun Blobe 10/03/20 D/12828 Steel

Yangtze Alpha 10/03/20 D/24386 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours

closed at 164,672 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 72,899 metric tons of

export cargo and 91,773 metric tons of import cargo during the said

period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 56,076 42,842 98,918

Bulk Cargo 22,073 100 22,173

Clinkers ------ 29,957 29,957

Oil/Liquid Cargo 13,624 ------ 13,624