Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Dubai Crown Clinkers
CL Sophie Container Ship
Cosco Pacific Container Ship
Mandarin Eagle General Cargo
Horizon Tanker
Heilan Brother General Cargo
Diyala Container Ship
Oriental Rose Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Smiley Lady
Cosco Taicang
CSC Coral
Sarwar Jahan
Cosco Pacific
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Heilan Brother 09/03/20
CSL Sophie 09/03/20
Oriental Rose 09/03/20
Diyala 09/03/20
Kota Kaya 09/03/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
MTM Hamburg 09/03/20 L/11000. Ethanol
Hyundai Vancouver 09/03/20 Container
Botany Bay 09/03/20 Container
DayTona 10/03/20 D/37000 Mogas
Fairchem Copper 10/03/20 D/1500 Chemical
JPO Taurus 10/03/20 Container
Kabul 10/03/20 Container
OOCL Chicago 10/03/20 Container
Diaporos 10/03/20 Container
Cembay 10/03/20 L/10500 Cement
Sun Blobe 10/03/20 D/12828 Steel
Yangtze Alpha 10/03/20 D/24386 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours
closed at 164,672 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 72,899 metric tons of
export cargo and 91,773 metric tons of import cargo during the said
period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 56,076 42,842 98,918
Bulk Cargo 22,073 100 22,173
Clinkers ------ 29,957 29,957
Oil/Liquid Cargo 13,624 ------ 13,624