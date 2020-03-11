UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:45 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

JPO Taurus Container Ship

Kabul Container Ship

OCCL Chicago Container Ship

Cmebay Cement

M T M Hamburgo Tanker

Miura Tanker

Diaporos Container Ship

Fairchem Copper Tanker

Yangtze Alpha General Cargo

Sun Globe General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Hyundai Vancouver

JPO Taurus

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Botany Bay 11/03/20

Dubai Cronw 11/03/20

Fairchem Copper 11/03/20

Diaporos 11/03/20

Sun Globe 11/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Hafnia Europe 11/03/20 D/55000. Mogas

Navig 8 Amethyst 11/03/20 D/7000 Chem

AL Mahboobah 11/03/20 D/14250 Chem

Maple 11/03/20 D/18000 Palm Oil

APL Thailand 11/03/20 D/L Container

Dolphin Star 11/03/20 D/786 General Cargo

Thorsky 12/03/20 D/L Container

Mol Gateway 12/03/20 D/L Container

Cpscp Kaohsiung 12/03/20 D/L Container

Greco Libero 12/03/20 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 114,927 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 56,843 metric tons of

export cargo and 58,084 metric tons of import cargo during the said

period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 57,083 44,701 101,784

Bulk Cargo 451 ------ 451

Clinkers ------ 5,822 5,822

Losse Bulk Cement ------ 1,920 1.920

Oil/Liquid Cargo 550 4.400 4,950

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Thailand Import Europe Kaohsiung Chicago Karachi Port

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.71 a barrel T ..

21 minutes ago

Farmer among 2 murdered, 1 injured in separate inc ..

12 minutes ago

ECC enhances wheat support price to Rs1400 per 40k ..

12 minutes ago

First novel coronavirus death in Belgium

12 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran K ..

10 minutes ago

ATC rejects bail of Mian Tariq; a prime suspect in ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.