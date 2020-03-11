Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
JPO Taurus Container Ship
Kabul Container Ship
OCCL Chicago Container Ship
Cmebay Cement
M T M Hamburgo Tanker
Miura Tanker
Diaporos Container Ship
Fairchem Copper Tanker
Yangtze Alpha General Cargo
Sun Globe General Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Hyundai Vancouver
JPO Taurus
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Botany Bay 11/03/20
Dubai Cronw 11/03/20
Fairchem Copper 11/03/20
Diaporos 11/03/20
Sun Globe 11/03/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Hafnia Europe 11/03/20 D/55000. Mogas
Navig 8 Amethyst 11/03/20 D/7000 Chem
AL Mahboobah 11/03/20 D/14250 Chem
Maple 11/03/20 D/18000 Palm Oil
APL Thailand 11/03/20 D/L Container
Dolphin Star 11/03/20 D/786 General Cargo
Thorsky 12/03/20 D/L Container
Mol Gateway 12/03/20 D/L Container
Cpscp Kaohsiung 12/03/20 D/L Container
Greco Libero 12/03/20 L/55000 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 114,927 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 56,843 metric tons of
export cargo and 58,084 metric tons of import cargo during the said
period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 57,083 44,701 101,784
Bulk Cargo 451 ------ 451
Clinkers ------ 5,822 5,822
Losse Bulk Cement ------ 1,920 1.920
Oil/Liquid Cargo 550 4.400 4,950