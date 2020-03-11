Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

JPO Taurus Container Ship

Kabul Container Ship

OCCL Chicago Container Ship

Cmebay Cement

M T M Hamburgo Tanker

Miura Tanker

Diaporos Container Ship

Fairchem Copper Tanker

Yangtze Alpha General Cargo

Sun Globe General Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Hyundai Vancouver

JPO Taurus

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Botany Bay 11/03/20

Dubai Cronw 11/03/20

Fairchem Copper 11/03/20

Diaporos 11/03/20

Sun Globe 11/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Hafnia Europe 11/03/20 D/55000. Mogas

Navig 8 Amethyst 11/03/20 D/7000 Chem

AL Mahboobah 11/03/20 D/14250 Chem

Maple 11/03/20 D/18000 Palm Oil

APL Thailand 11/03/20 D/L Container

Dolphin Star 11/03/20 D/786 General Cargo

Thorsky 12/03/20 D/L Container

Mol Gateway 12/03/20 D/L Container

Cpscp Kaohsiung 12/03/20 D/L Container

Greco Libero 12/03/20 L/55000 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 114,927 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 56,843 metric tons of

export cargo and 58,084 metric tons of import cargo during the said

period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 57,083 44,701 101,784

Bulk Cargo 451 ------ 451

Clinkers ------ 5,822 5,822

Losse Bulk Cement ------ 1,920 1.920

Oil/Liquid Cargo 550 4.400 4,950