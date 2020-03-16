UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report

Mon 16th March 2020

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Hyundai Dynasty Container Ship

Ever Decent Container Ship

Manet Container Ship

Ubena Container Ship

SC Taipei Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Cosco Kaohsiung

Northern Discovery

Altonia

As Sicilia

Hyundai Dynasty

As Mahboobah

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Creco Libero 17/03/20

Ubena 17/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Chemtrans Adriatic 16/03/20 D/50000. Mogas

Coral Star 16/03/20 D/L Container

Ever Ursula 16/03/20 D/L Container

Mayssan 16/03/20 D/L Container

Oriental Marguerite 17/03/20 D/1500 Ethanol, L/2000 Base Oil

Shalamar 17/03/20 D/72000 Crude Oil

Amber L 17/03/20 D/42960 DAP

Nacc Poros 17/03/20 L/7000 Cement

Grace 17/03/20 L/34400 Clinkers

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours

closed at 141,691 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has

handled 61,654 metric tons of export cargo and 80,037 metric tons of

import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below:

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 50,468 43,834 94,302

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 17,820 17,820

Losse Bulk Cement ------ ------ ------

Oil/Liquid Cargo 29,569 ------ 29,569

Your Thoughts and Comments

