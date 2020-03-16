Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 04:04 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Hyundai Dynasty Container Ship
Ever Decent Container Ship
Manet Container Ship
Ubena Container Ship
SC Taipei Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Cosco Kaohsiung
Northern Discovery
Altonia
As Sicilia
Hyundai Dynasty
As Mahboobah
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Creco Libero 17/03/20
Ubena 17/03/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Chemtrans Adriatic 16/03/20 D/50000. Mogas
Coral Star 16/03/20 D/L Container
Ever Ursula 16/03/20 D/L Container
Mayssan 16/03/20 D/L Container
Oriental Marguerite 17/03/20 D/1500 Ethanol, L/2000 Base Oil
Shalamar 17/03/20 D/72000 Crude Oil
Amber L 17/03/20 D/42960 DAP
Nacc Poros 17/03/20 L/7000 Cement
Grace 17/03/20 L/34400 Clinkers
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours
closed at 141,691 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has
handled 61,654 metric tons of export cargo and 80,037 metric tons of
import cargo during the said period.
Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below:
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 50,468 43,834 94,302
Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 17,820 17,820
Losse Bulk Cement ------ ------ ------
Oil/Liquid Cargo 29,569 ------ 29,569