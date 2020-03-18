Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Nacc Poros Cement

Folegandros Container Ship

Oriental Marguerite Tanker

Hafnia Europe Tanker

Ever Ursula Container Ship

CMA CGM Medea Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Kota Karim

Mayssan

Daytona

Greco Libero

Ubena

Folegandros

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

SC Taipei 18/03/20

Coral Star 18/03/20

M.T Quetta 18/03/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Eastern Chemi 18/03/20 D/8000 Chemical

Rome Express 18/03/20 D/L Container

VTC Glory 18/03/20 D/22500 Ammonium Sulphate

Rainbow Island 19/03/20 D/1500 Chemical

Utrilo 18/03/20 D/L Container

X-Press Bardsey 18/03/20 Container

Smiley Lady 18/03/20 Container

Nordspring 18/03/20 Container

Marmuna 18/03/20 L/523 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 177,915 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has

handled 77,536 metric tons of export cargo and 100,379 metric tons of

import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below:

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 42,327 51,847 94,174

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ 21,529 21,529

Losse Bulk Cement ------ 4,160 4,160

Oil/Liquid Cargo 58,052 ------ 58,052