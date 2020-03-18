Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Nacc Poros Cement
Folegandros Container Ship
Oriental Marguerite Tanker
Hafnia Europe Tanker
Ever Ursula Container Ship
CMA CGM Medea Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Kota Karim
Mayssan
Daytona
Greco Libero
Ubena
Folegandros
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
SC Taipei 18/03/20
Coral Star 18/03/20
M.T Quetta 18/03/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Eastern Chemi 18/03/20 D/8000 Chemical
Rome Express 18/03/20 D/L Container
VTC Glory 18/03/20 D/22500 Ammonium Sulphate
Rainbow Island 19/03/20 D/1500 Chemical
Utrilo 18/03/20 D/L Container
X-Press Bardsey 18/03/20 Container
Smiley Lady 18/03/20 Container
Nordspring 18/03/20 Container
Marmuna 18/03/20 L/523 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 177,915 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has
handled 77,536 metric tons of export cargo and 100,379 metric tons of
import cargo during the said period.
Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below:
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 42,327 51,847 94,174
Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ 21,529 21,529
Losse Bulk Cement ------ 4,160 4,160
Oil/Liquid Cargo 58,052 ------ 58,052