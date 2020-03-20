UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:54 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Utrillo Container Ship

Rainbow Island 88 Tanker

Sea King Tanker

Marmund General Cargo

X-Press Bardsey Container Ship

Eastern Chemi Tanker

SHIPS SAILED:

Rome Express

Ever Ursula

Rainbow Island 88

Utrillo

EXPECTED SAILING: Date

Hafnia Europe 20-03-20

X-Press Bardsey 21-03-20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date Cargo

Telemann 20-03-2020 D/L Container

Bow Santos 21-03-2020 D/512 Glacial Aceticd Acid

Blue Moon 21-03-2020 D/70000 Crude Oil

Smiley Lady 21-03-2020 D/L Container

Hyundai Long 21-03-2020 D/L Container

Shiling 21-03-2020 D/L Container

Grand Hermes 21-03-2020 D/27999 General Cargo

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 106,378 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has

handled 16,437 metric tons of export cargo and 89,941 metric tons of

import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 30,669 16,437 47,106

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ ------ ------

Loose Bulk Cement ------ ------ ------

Ammonium Sulphate 1,481 ------ 1,481

Oil/Liquid Cargo 57,791 ------ 57,791

