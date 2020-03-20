Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 03:54 PM
Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Utrillo Container Ship
Rainbow Island 88 Tanker
Sea King Tanker
Marmund General Cargo
X-Press Bardsey Container Ship
Eastern Chemi Tanker
SHIPS SAILED:
Rome Express
Ever Ursula
Rainbow Island 88
Utrillo
EXPECTED SAILING: Date
Hafnia Europe 20-03-20
X-Press Bardsey 21-03-20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date Cargo
Telemann 20-03-2020 D/L Container
Bow Santos 21-03-2020 D/512 Glacial Aceticd Acid
Blue Moon 21-03-2020 D/70000 Crude Oil
Smiley Lady 21-03-2020 D/L Container
Hyundai Long 21-03-2020 D/L Container
Shiling 21-03-2020 D/L Container
Grand Hermes 21-03-2020 D/27999 General Cargo
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 106,378 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has
handled 16,437 metric tons of export cargo and 89,941 metric tons of
import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 30,669 16,437 47,106
Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ ------ ------
Loose Bulk Cement ------ ------ ------
Ammonium Sulphate 1,481 ------ 1,481
Oil/Liquid Cargo 57,791 ------ 57,791