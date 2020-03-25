Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

Carl Schulte Container Ship

Botany Bay Container Ship

M.T Karachi Tanker

Oriental Protea Tanker

KN Forest General Cargo

YM Excellence Container Ship

Immoral Gold Tanker

Wan Hai 611 Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Sea Power

Liana

Carl Schulte

EXPECTED SAILING: Date

Oriental Protea 25-03-20

Immoral Gold 25-03-20

M.T Karachi 25-03-20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date Cargo

Pacific Spring 25-03-20 D/4000 Chem

Eva Hong Kong 25-03-20 16000 Ethanol

M.T Khairpur 25-03-20 D/50000 Mogas

Thorsky 26-03-20 Container

Mol Grandeur 26-03-20 Container

Cosco America 26-03-20 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 154,863 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has

handled 35,583 Metric Tons of export cargo and 119,280 Metric Tons of

import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 66,017 29,283 95,300

Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------

Clinkers ------ ------ ------

Rock Phosphate 8,900 ------ 8,900

Ammonium Sulphate 3,035 ------ 3,035

DAP 3,917 ------ 3,917

Dl Amm Phosphate Dap 4,611 ------ 4,611

Oil/Liquid Cargo 32,800 6,300 39,100