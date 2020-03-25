Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Wednesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Carl Schulte Container Ship
Botany Bay Container Ship
M.T Karachi Tanker
Oriental Protea Tanker
KN Forest General Cargo
YM Excellence Container Ship
Immoral Gold Tanker
Wan Hai 611 Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Sea Power
Liana
Carl Schulte
EXPECTED SAILING: Date
Oriental Protea 25-03-20
Immoral Gold 25-03-20
M.T Karachi 25-03-20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL: date Cargo
Pacific Spring 25-03-20 D/4000 Chem
Eva Hong Kong 25-03-20 16000 Ethanol
M.T Khairpur 25-03-20 D/50000 Mogas
Thorsky 26-03-20 Container
Mol Grandeur 26-03-20 Container
Cosco America 26-03-20 Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 154,863 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has
handled 35,583 Metric Tons of export cargo and 119,280 Metric Tons of
import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 66,017 29,283 95,300
Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------
Clinkers ------ ------ ------
Rock Phosphate 8,900 ------ 8,900
Ammonium Sulphate 3,035 ------ 3,035
DAP 3,917 ------ 3,917
Dl Amm Phosphate Dap 4,611 ------ 4,611
Oil/Liquid Cargo 32,800 6,300 39,100