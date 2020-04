Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Wednesday.

SHIPS SAILED:

Diavolezza Canola

Dolphin II Container

Kota Gunawan Container

Great Cosmos Fertilizer

Liberty Pride car Carrier

SHIPS BERTHED:

Kota Gunawan Container Ship

Liberty Pride Car Carrier

Southampton Express Container Ship

Performance Container Ship

Coral Star Container Ship

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Southampton Express 15/04/20

Haruna Express 16/04/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

COSCO Japan 15/04/20 Cont

Peace Worth 16/04/20 D/6500 Chem.

COSCO Japan 16/04/20 Cont

Mol Gateway 16/04/20 Cont

COSCO Taicang 16/04/20 Cont

Charlotte Schulte 16/04/20 Cont

Osaka Star 16/04/20 D/38910 Canola

Finola 16/04/20 D/980 Live Stock

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containerized Cargo 33,187 9,627 42,814

Bulk Cargo 1,241 242 1,483

Clinkers ------ 11,700 11,700

Canola 221 ------ 221

Ammonium Sulphate 1,033 ------ 1,033

Total Bulk Cargo: 1,254 11,700 12,954

Total Dry Cargo: 35,682 21,569 57,251

Oil/Liquid Cargo: 13,095 ------ 13,095

Total Cargo 48,777 21,569 70,346