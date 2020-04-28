Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday
SHIPS BERTHED:
Kota Naluri Container Ship
Zhen Hua 28 General Cargo
Ever Ursula Container Ship
Kmtc Mumbai Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Ever Decent
Daeho Sunstar
Manet
Kota Naluri
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Quetta 29/04/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
OOCL Chicago 28/04/20 Container
Coral Star 28/04/20 Container
Cosco Belgium 28/04/20 Container
Thorsky 28/04/20 Container
Grace 28/04/20 L/Clinkers 34380
Baltic Bridge 29/04/20 Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 55,005 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 7,779 Metric Tons of
export cargo and 47,226 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said
period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 5,336 7,774 13,110
Bulk Cargo ----- 5 5
Clinkers ----- ----- -----
Canola 2,324 ----- 2,324
Rock Phos 5,041 ----- 5,041
Oil/Liquid Cargo 34,525 ----- 34,525