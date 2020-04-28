Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

(@FahadShabbir)

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

SHIPS BERTHED:

Kota Naluri Container Ship

Zhen Hua 28 General Cargo

Ever Ursula Container Ship

Kmtc Mumbai Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Ever Decent

Daeho Sunstar

Manet

Kota Naluri

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Quetta 29/04/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

OOCL Chicago 28/04/20 Container

Coral Star 28/04/20 Container

Cosco Belgium 28/04/20 Container

Thorsky 28/04/20 Container

Grace 28/04/20 L/Clinkers 34380

Baltic Bridge 29/04/20 Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 55,005 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 7,779 Metric Tons of

export cargo and 47,226 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said

period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 5,336 7,774 13,110

Bulk Cargo ----- 5 5

Clinkers ----- ----- -----

Canola 2,324 ----- 2,324

Rock Phos 5,041 ----- 5,041

Oil/Liquid Cargo 34,525 ----- 34,525