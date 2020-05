Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 )

SHIPS BERTHED:

BOTANY BAYCONTAINER SHIP

FOLEGANDROSCONTAINER SHIP

JEIL CRYSTALTANKER

ARAMISGENERAL CARGO

AL SHAFFIAHCONTAINER SHIP

PARIS EXPRESSCONTAINER SHIP

DIYALACONTAINER SHIP

SHIPS SAILED:

GINGA CHEETAHTANKER

BERLIN EXPRESSCONTAINER

ALPINE PERSEFONETANKER

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

FOLEGANDROS06-05-2020

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

APL GWANGYANG06-05-2020CONT

GLORIA CONFIDENCE06-05-2020D/19798.GC.

COSCO AFRICA 07-05-2020CONT

MOL GENEROSITY07-05-2020CONT

RIVER GLOBE.07-05-2020D/25611.

GC.

DA CAI YUN07-05-2020D/9248.GC.

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 99,145 Metric Tons

The breakup shows that the port has handled 32,687 Metric Tons of export cargo and 66,458 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 5,336 7,774 13,110

Bulk Cargo 2,059 300 2,359

Diammonium Phosphate 4,736 ----- 4,736

Oil/Liquid Cargo 9,322 ----- 9,322