UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:47 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

River GlobeGeneral Cargo

Mol GenerosityContainer Ship

Da Cai YunGeneral Cargo

COSCO Africa Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Botany Bay

APL Gwanyang

Wan Hai 611

Gloria Confidence

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Mol Generosity09 05 2020

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Oriental Freesia 08 05 2020L/800 Ethanol

Hyundai Colombo 08 05 2020D/L Container

Orion Cargo 08 05 2020D/18305 General

Ever Deluxe 09 05 2020D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 72,826 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 7,742 Metric Tons of export cargo and 65,084 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 30,963 7,484 38,447

Bulk Cargo 29,043 258 29,301

Ammonuim Phosphate 5,078 - 5,078

Oil/Liquid Cargo ----- -----

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Africa Import Colombo Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Fifteen Migrant Workers Die in Train Accident in I ..

3 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019 20)

3 minutes ago

Putin Praises Russian-UK Cooperation During WWII i ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Addresses Austrians on WWII End Anniversary ..

4 minutes ago

Putin Sends Congratulatory Message to Georgia, Ukr ..

5 minutes ago

Former flamboyant all-rounder Shahid Afridi includ ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.