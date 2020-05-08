Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 02:47 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Following were the Movements of Ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Friday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
River GlobeGeneral Cargo
Mol GenerosityContainer Ship
Da Cai YunGeneral Cargo
COSCO Africa Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Botany Bay
APL Gwanyang
Wan Hai 611
Gloria Confidence
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Mol Generosity09 05 2020
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Oriental Freesia 08 05 2020L/800 Ethanol
Hyundai Colombo 08 05 2020D/L Container
Orion Cargo 08 05 2020D/18305 General
Ever Deluxe 09 05 2020D/L Container
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 72,826 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 7,742 Metric Tons of export cargo and 65,084 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 30,963 7,484 38,447
Bulk Cargo 29,043 258 29,301
Ammonuim Phosphate 5,078 - 5,078
Oil/Liquid Cargo ----- -----