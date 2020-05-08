Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

River GlobeGeneral Cargo

Mol GenerosityContainer Ship

Da Cai YunGeneral Cargo

COSCO Africa Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Botany Bay

APL Gwanyang

Wan Hai 611

Gloria Confidence

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Mol Generosity09 05 2020

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Oriental Freesia 08 05 2020L/800 Ethanol

Hyundai Colombo 08 05 2020D/L Container

Orion Cargo 08 05 2020D/18305 General

Ever Deluxe 09 05 2020D/L Container

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 72,826 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 7,742 Metric Tons of export cargo and 65,084 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 30,963 7,484 38,447

Bulk Cargo 29,043 258 29,301

Ammonuim Phosphate 5,078 - 5,078

Oil/Liquid Cargo ----- -----