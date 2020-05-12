Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

SHIPS BERTHED:

Xin Shanghai Container Ship

Kota Kaya Container Ship

Cosco Rotterdam Container Ship

SHIPS SAILED:

Msc Sabrina

Northern Dedication

Manet

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Xin Shanghai 12/05/20

Bulk Newport 12/05/20

Kong Que Zuo 13/05/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Ym Excellence 12/05/20 Container

Telemann 12/05/20 Container

Coral Star 12/05/20 Container

Edison 13/05/20 Container

Ubena 13/05/20 Container

Msc Sabrina 13/05/20 Container

Crimson Queen 13/05/20 D/53000 Rock Phos

Magnnola Cargo 13/05/20 D/1081 General

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 107,641 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 19,722 metric tons of

export cargo and 87,919 metric tons of import cargo during the said

period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 33,906 19,461 53,367

Bulk Cargo 14,162 261 14,423

Canola 1,757 ----- 1,757

Diammonium Phosphate 5,094 ----- 5.094

Oil/Liquid Cargo 33,000 ----- 33,000