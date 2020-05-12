Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 04:47 PM
Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Xin Shanghai Container Ship
Kota Kaya Container Ship
Cosco Rotterdam Container Ship
SHIPS SAILED:
Msc Sabrina
Northern Dedication
Manet
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Xin Shanghai 12/05/20
Bulk Newport 12/05/20
Kong Que Zuo 13/05/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Ym Excellence 12/05/20 Container
Telemann 12/05/20 Container
Coral Star 12/05/20 Container
Edison 13/05/20 Container
Ubena 13/05/20 Container
Msc Sabrina 13/05/20 Container
Crimson Queen 13/05/20 D/53000 Rock Phos
Magnnola Cargo 13/05/20 D/1081 General
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 107,641 metric tons.
The breakup shows that the port has handled 19,722 metric tons of
export cargo and 87,919 metric tons of import cargo during the said
period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 33,906 19,461 53,367
Bulk Cargo 14,162 261 14,423
Canola 1,757 ----- 1,757
Diammonium Phosphate 5,094 ----- 5.094
Oil/Liquid Cargo 33,000 ----- 33,000