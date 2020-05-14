Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 14th May 2020 | 02:08 PM
Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Thursday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
COSCO Rotterdam Conrtainer Ship
Yong Sheng General Cargo
MSC Sabrina Container Ship
TelemannContainer Ship
Crimson QueenPhosphate
MagnoliaGeneral Cargo
SHIPS SAILED:
Carl Schulte
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Coral Star 14/05/20
Magnolia 14/05/20
COSCO Rotterdam 15/05/20
MSC Sabrian 15/05/20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Fortitude 14/05/20 D/6800.Chem
Mol Globe 14/05/20 Container
Ubena 14/05/20 Container
Ocean Peace 814/05/20 D/9500.Steel Scrap
Ginga Caracal 15/05/20 D/3500.Chem.
Oriental Lotus15/05/20 D/2500.
Chem.
M.T.Lahore 15/05/20 D/70000.Crude Oil
Northern Discovery 15/05/20 Cont
Ru Yi Song 15/05/20 L/14500 Mill Scale
Mermaid Star 15/05/20 L/13600 Mill Scale
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 119,306 metric tons. The breakup shows that the port has handled 39,977 metric tons of export cargo and 79,329 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.
Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below:
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 50,769 39,727 90,496
Bulk Cargo 4,693 250 4,943
Canola 6,367 ------ 6,367
Di Ammonium Phos Dap ------ ------
Oil/Liquid Cargo 17,500 ------ 17,500