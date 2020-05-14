Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Following were the movements of ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2020 ) :Following were the movements of ships at

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours

on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED:

COSCO Rotterdam Conrtainer Ship

Yong Sheng General Cargo

MSC Sabrina Container Ship

TelemannContainer Ship

Crimson QueenPhosphate

MagnoliaGeneral Cargo

SHIPS SAILED:

Carl Schulte

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Coral Star 14/05/20

Magnolia 14/05/20

COSCO Rotterdam 15/05/20

MSC Sabrian 15/05/20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Fortitude 14/05/20 D/6800.Chem

Mol Globe 14/05/20 Container

Ubena 14/05/20 Container

Ocean Peace 814/05/20 D/9500.Steel Scrap

Ginga Caracal 15/05/20 D/3500.Chem.

Oriental Lotus15/05/20 D/2500.

Chem.

M.T.Lahore 15/05/20 D/70000.Crude Oil

Northern Discovery 15/05/20 Cont

Ru Yi Song 15/05/20 L/14500 Mill Scale

Mermaid Star 15/05/20 L/13600 Mill Scale

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 119,306 metric tons. The breakup shows that the port has handled 39,977 metric tons of export cargo and 79,329 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below:

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 50,769 39,727 90,496

Bulk Cargo 4,693 250 4,943

Canola 6,367 ------ 6,367

Di Ammonium Phos Dap ------ ------

Oil/Liquid Cargo 17,500 ------ 17,500