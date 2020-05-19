Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Shipping Movements Report
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 05:53 PM
Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours
on Tuesday.
SHIPS BERTHED:
Torm Astrid Tanker
Mermaid Star General Cargo
Csav Tyndall Container Ship
Yan Dun Jiaoi Clinkers
Wan Hai 613 Container Ship
Oreo Fertilizer
SHIPS SAILED:
MT Karachi
Huarong 5
Ubena
Diyala
EXPECTED SAILING DATE
Ocean Peace s 19-05-20
Csav Tyndall 19-05-20
Bow Triumph 19-05-20
EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO
Hong Kong Express 19-05-20 Container
Msc Atlantic 20-05-20 Container
Cma Cgm Ivanhoe 20-05-20 Container
Marianne Danica Cargo 20-05-20 D/6 Different
CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:
The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours
closed at 70,950 Metric Tons.
The breakup shows that the port has
handled 23,004 Metric Tons of export cargo and 47,946 Metric Tons of
import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric
tons is given below.
COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL
Containers 15,056 18,698 33,754
Bulk Cargo 333 406 739
Canola 6,090 ------ 6,090
Rock Phodphate 9,800 ------ 9,800
Shredded Steel Scrap 1,190 ------ 1,190
Mill Scale ----- 3,450 3,450
Di Ammonium Phos Dap 4,570 ------ 4,570
Oil/Liquid Cargo 10,907 ------ 10,907