Karachi Port Trust (KPT) shipping movements report

Following were the Movements of Ships at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

SHIPS BERTHED:

Torm Astrid Tanker

Mermaid Star General Cargo

Csav Tyndall Container Ship

Yan Dun Jiaoi Clinkers

Wan Hai 613 Container Ship

Oreo Fertilizer

SHIPS SAILED:

MT Karachi

Huarong 5

Ubena

Diyala

EXPECTED SAILING DATE

Ocean Peace s 19-05-20

Csav Tyndall 19-05-20

Bow Triumph 19-05-20

EXPECTED ARRIVAL date CARGO

Hong Kong Express 19-05-20 Container

Msc Atlantic 20-05-20 Container

Cma Cgm Ivanhoe 20-05-20 Container

Marianne Danica Cargo 20-05-20 D/6 Different

CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER:

The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours

closed at 70,950 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has

handled 23,004 Metric Tons of export cargo and 47,946 Metric Tons of

import cargo during the said period. Commodity wise handling in metric

tons is given below.

COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL

Containers 15,056 18,698 33,754

Bulk Cargo 333 406 739

Canola 6,090 ------ 6,090

Rock Phodphate 9,800 ------ 9,800

Shredded Steel Scrap 1,190 ------ 1,190

Mill Scale ----- 3,450 3,450

Di Ammonium Phos Dap 4,570 ------ 4,570

Oil/Liquid Cargo 10,907 ------ 10,907