UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 19 June 2019

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 44 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:57 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report 19 June 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS ARRIVED: Chemroute Sky Tanker COSCO Hong Kong Container Ship Al Mahboobah Tanker Hyundai Vancouver Container Ship Polo Container Ship M.T. Quetta Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Fairchem Kiso CMA CGM Racine TSM Dubhe Eternal Diligence Xin Fu Zhou CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 146,159 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,730 metric tons of export cargo and 101,429 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 66,739 40,457 107,196 Bulk Cargo - - - Canola 3,545 - 3,545 Clinkers - - - Wheat - 1,506 1,506 Containers - - - Rice - 2,767 2,767 Oil/Liquid Cargo 31,145 - 31,145

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Quetta Import Polo Vancouver Hong Kong Racine Wheat Hyundai Karachi Port

Recent Stories

Withdrawal of zero-rated regime to hit exporters, ..

3 minutes ago

UN Association in UAE launches ‘Innovative Youth ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Centre for Digital Innovations and ICT lau ..

11 minutes ago

One killed, another injured in firing in Bahawalpu ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) to bear education expen ..

17 minutes ago

Installation of outer containment dome of nuclear ..

17 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.