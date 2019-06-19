Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report 19 June 2019

(@imziishan)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS ARRIVED: Chemroute Sky Tanker COSCO Hong Kong Container Ship Al Mahboobah Tanker Hyundai Vancouver Container Ship Polo Container Ship M.T. Quetta Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Fairchem Kiso CMA CGM Racine TSM Dubhe Eternal Diligence Xin Fu Zhou CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 146,159 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,730 metric tons of export cargo and 101,429 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 66,739 40,457 107,196 Bulk Cargo - - - Canola 3,545 - 3,545 Clinkers - - - Wheat - 1,506 1,506 Containers - - - Rice - 2,767 2,767 Oil/Liquid Cargo 31,145 - 31,145