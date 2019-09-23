UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 04:20 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Santa Rita Clinkers Palomar Tanker Beijing Bridge Container Ship Sea Power Tanker Diyala Container Ship Chemtrans Arctic Tanker Chemroad Quest Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Northern Dedication Hyundai Jakarta M.T Karachi Atlantic Star CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 126,920 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 31,887 metric tons of export cargo and 95,033 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 23,120 14,687 37,807 Bulk Cargo ----- ------ ------ DAP 9,310 ------ 9,310 Clinkers ----- 17,200 17,200 Oil/Liquid Cargo 62,603 ------ 62,603

