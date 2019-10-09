UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 05:21 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: YM Excellence Container Ship WAN Hai 611 Container Ship Wieland Container Ship Al Mahboobah Tanker Botany Bay Container Ship M.T Karachi Tanker SHIPS SAILED: CMA CGM Racine Theodosia SEA Power Wieland CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 172,951 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 55,225 metric tons of export cargo and 117,726 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 74,404 28,600 103,004 Bulk Cargo ------ ------ ------ Dap 13,998 ------ 13,998 Ammonium Sulphate 2,442 ------ 2,442 Canola 1,996 ------ 1,996 Clinkers ------ 19,725 19,725 Yellow Peas 3,013 ------ 3,013 Oil/Liquid Cargo 21,873 6,900 28,773

More Stories From Business

