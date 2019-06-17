UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 17 June 2019

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 05:27 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report 17 June 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2019 )

SHIPS ARRIVED: Chem Trader Tanker Navig 8 Ammolite Tanker Breezyd Victoria Tanker Ilektra Talc Powder CSCL Sydney Container Ship Diyala Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Nordspring Torm Aslaug COSCO Thailand Pacific Centurion Chem Trader Africa Star CSCL Sydney CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 122,812 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 45,946 metric tons of export cargo and 76,866 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity wise handling in metric tons is given below.

COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 12,651 9,083 21,734 Bulk Cargo 5,432 700 6,132 Canola 6,198 ---- 6,198 Clinker ------ 19,030 19,030 Wheat ------ 3,207 3,207 Containers ------ 373 737 Rice ------ 3,639 3,639 Oil/Liquid Cargo 52,585 9,550 62,135

