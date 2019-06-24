UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Faizan Hashmi 2 days ago Mon 24th June 2019 | 03:49 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS ARRIVED: BW Neon Tanker Palomar Tanker Elegant Ace Carg Carrier Effs General Cargo MS Tiger Container Ship MP The Belichick Container Ship Hyundai Colombo Container Ship Ginga Kite Tanker Georgia M Tanker Kota Kamil Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Northern Dexterity AL Mahboobah JAL Siddhi Stolt Glory Effs Elegant Ace MT Karachi CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 243,958 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 66,109 metric tons of export cargo and 177,849 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 72,565 41,035 113,600 Bulk Cargo 7,676 - 7,676 Canola 4,361 - 4,361 DAP 11,588 - 11,583 Wheat - - - Talc Powder - 20,460 20,460 Rice - 2,814 2,814 Oil/Liquid Cargo 81,659 1,800 83,459

