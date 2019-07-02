Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Glovis Melody Clinkers Botany Bay Container Ship Grace Clinkers APL Minnesota Container Ship Greenwich Bridge Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Beijing Bridge Avra Zea Singapore Hyundai Oakland Diyala CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 132,902 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 44,099 metric tons of export cargo and 88,803 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 48,754 34,210 82,964 Bulk Cargo 4,173 605 4.778 Canola 1,446 ------ 1,446 DAP 1,570 ------ 1,570 Palm Kernel Expeller 2,660 ------ 2,660 Talc Powder ----- ------ ------ Rice ----- 2,363 2,363 Clinkers ----- 6,921 6,921 Oil/Liquid Cargo 30,200 ----- 30,200