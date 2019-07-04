Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report 04 July 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Thursday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Greenwich Bridge Container Ship AS Paola Container Ship M.T Quetta Tanker Isuzu General Cargo Xin Hong Kong Container Ship CMA CGM Butterfly Container Ship Stolt Sea Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Botany Bay Wieland Ardmore Seavantage CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 180,818 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 71,056 metric tons of export cargo and 109,762 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 71,055 16,809 87,864 Bulk Cargo 1,699 ------ 1,699 Canola 1,410 ------ 1,410 DAP 3,198 ------ 3,198 Palm Kernel Expeller 2,400 ------ 2,400 Talc Powder ----- ------ ------ Rice ----- 1,382 1,382 Clinkers ----- 36,065 ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 30,000 16,800 46,800