Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Fri 05th July 2019 | 05:28 PM





KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Mol Globe Container Ship Queen Jhansi Rock Phos Xin Mei Zhou Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Isuzu Stolt Sea Greenwich Bridge Grace As Paola Glovis Melody Xin Hong Kong CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 132,245 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 38,393 Metric Tons of export cargo and 93,852 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT:EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 38,729 36,034 74,763 Bulk Cargo ------ 350 350 Canola 3,790 ------ 3,790 DAP 1,321 ------ 1,321 Palm Kernel Expeller 2,360 ------ 2,360 Rock Phosphate 4,716 ------ 4,716 Rice ----- 264 264 Clinkers ----- 1,745 ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 42,936 ------ 42,936

