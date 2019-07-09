Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Kota Karim Container Ship Southern Dargon Tanker APL England Container Ship Sunrise Tanker CMA CGM Lamartine Container Ship Irenes Reliance Container Ship Oocl Shanghai Container Ship M.T Shalamar Tanker CSL Santa Maria Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Palomar Szczecin Trader Ms Tiger Ever Decent Hyundai Loyalty CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 95,920 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 33,227 metric tons of export cargo and 62,693 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY IMPORT EXPORT TOTAL Containers 42,457 31,377 73,834 Bulk Cargo ------ 150 150 Canola 1,694 ------ 1,694 DAP 3,903 ------ 3,903 Palm Kernel Expeller ----- ------ ----- Rock Phosphate 8,639 ------ 8,639 Rice ----- ------ ------ Clinkers ----- ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 6,000 1,700 7,700