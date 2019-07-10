UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report 10 July 2019

Wed 10th July 2019

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report 10 July 2019

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Wednesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Team Samba Barite Lumps SHIPS SAILED: Kota Karim CMA CGM Lamartine CL Tiffany CSL Santa Maria CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 184,849 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 48,753 metric tons of export cargo and 136,096 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 58,657 46,853 105,510 Bulk Cargo ------ 800 800 Canola ------ ------ ------ DAP 3,318 ------ 3,318 Palm Kernel Expeller ----- ------ ----- Rock Phosphate 8,421 ------ 8,421 Rice ----- ------ ------ Clinkers ----- ------ ------ Oil/Liquid Cargo 65,700 1,100 66,800

