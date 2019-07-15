UrduPoint.com
Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Umer Jamshaid 20 minutes ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 03:33 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 48 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Jal Sidhi Tanker Bamzi Bunker Seaspan Melbourne Container Ship Navig8 Sirius Tanker Dolphin Princess Supply Ship Maersk Princess Tanker Diyala Container Ship Wehr Schulau Container Ship Hyundai New Yor Container Ship Sea King Tanker SHIPS SAILED: Nordspring Xin Los Angles Team Samba Jal Siddhi Marmuna Bam zi Chem Venus Seaspan Melbourne Navig8 Sirius Walleye CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 48 hours closed at 141,588 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 41,255 metric tons of export cargo and 100,333 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 42,143 36,691 78,834 Bulk Cargo ------ 764 764 DAP 6,157 ------ 6,157 Oil/Liquid Cargo 52,033 3,800 55,833

