Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 03:12 PM

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Tuesday.

SHIPS BERTHED: Sea Topaz General Cargo Berlin Express Container Ship Botany Bay Container Ship Wan Hai 611 Container Ship KMTC Mumbai Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Hyundai New York Diyala Sea Topaz Chemroute Sun CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 89,009 metric tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 27,589 metric tons of export cargo and 61,420 metric tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 34,750 24,039 58,789 Bulk Cargo 10,687 150 10,837 DAP 1,233 ------ 1,233 Oil/Liquid Cargo 14,750 3,400 18,150

