UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Ships Movement, Cargo Handling Report

Sumaira FH 26 seconds ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 04:14 PM

Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: SC Haikou Tanker LOS Angeles Trader Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Da Tong Yun Wan hai 611 CMA CGM Mumbai Bunga Akasia CMA CGM Rigoletto CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 118,525 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 34,411 Metric Tons of export cargo and 84,114 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 41,726 34,261 75,987 Bulk Cargo 18 150 165 DAP -- -- -- Oil/Liquid Cargo 42,370 -- 42,370

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Mumbai Import Haikou Angeles Karachi Port

Recent Stories

UAE denounces terrorist attack near Kabul Universi ..

15 minutes ago

Sohail bin Qayyum, Tariq elected as President, GS ..

6 minutes ago

Chinese State Councilor to visit Brazil,Chile

6 minutes ago

Antarctic Treaty Consultative Meeting Participants ..

6 minutes ago

Operation against encroachment, wall chalking in M ..

6 minutes ago

New wave of young Ukrainians shakes up parliamenta ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.