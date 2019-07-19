Karachi Port Trust (KPT) ships movement, cargo handling report

Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ) :Following were the movements of ships and cargo handling at the Karachi Port Trust (KPT) during the last 24 hours, ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

SHIPS BERTHED: SC Haikou Tanker LOS Angeles Trader Container Ship SHIPS SAILED: Da Tong Yun Wan hai 611 CMA CGM Mumbai Bunga Akasia CMA CGM Rigoletto CARGO HANDLING TURNOVER: The total cargo handled at Karachi Port during the last 24 hours closed at 118,525 Metric Tons.

The breakup shows that the port has handled 34,411 Metric Tons of export cargo and 84,114 Metric Tons of import cargo during the said period.

Commodity-wise handling in metric tons is given below: COMMODITY: IMPORT: EXPORT: TOTAL: Containers 41,726 34,261 75,987 Bulk Cargo 18 150 165 DAP -- -- -- Oil/Liquid Cargo 42,370 -- 42,370